The EFL have announced the key dates for supporters’ diaries ahead of the 2023/24 season.

Cobblers fans are already excited for what next season has in store following their promotion to League One, and they don’t have too long to wait until the new fixture list is revealed. All 72 clubs will release their 2023/24 schedules at 9am on Thursday, June 22.

The opening round of games will take place across the weekend of August 4-6th with round one of the Carabao Cup following shortly after in the week commencing August 7th.

EFL

Wembley will play host to the Carabao Cup final on Sunday, February 25th, in what will be the first of five showpiece finals in the calendar, with the EFL Trophy final taking place on Sunday, April 7th.

The season-ending Sky Bet EFL play-offs will once again be staged at Wembley Stadium, this time across two weekends in May 2024. The League One final will start proceedings on Saturday, May 18th, before League Two the following day. The Championship final will take centre stage the following weekend.

A full list of the key dates ahead of the 2023/24 EFL season can be found below: