Edmondson back in League One as Leeds striker heads north after Cobblers spell

Ryan Edmondson.

Fleetwood Town have signed striker Ryan Edmondson on loan from Premier League side Leeds United.

The 20-year-old spent the second half of last season on loan at the Cobblers scoring two goals in 21 appearances.

Edmondson returned to Leeds at the end of his Sixfields spell but he will be back in League One next season after joining Fleetwood on a season-long loan.

“It’s a great opportunity at a club that wants to push in League One this year," said Edmondson. "I’ve experienced the league and games against Fleetwood last year and have seen that it is a great club with a brilliant setup.

"They’ve got aspirations on what they want to do as a club and that is what every player looks for so I just can’t wait to get started.

“I think it’s a great squad, which has quite a few young players, and I think young squads normally understand each other straight away, so to have youth in the team will be great for everyone.