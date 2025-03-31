Eaves reveals he played through three games with broken ribs as his 'bizarre' injury luck continues

Tom Eaves wins a header against Michael Morrison

Tom Eaves has revealed he played through three games with two broken ribs prior to his six-week lay-off.

The 33-year-old has been in the wars this season having also missed several weeks due to a broken nose and fractured cheekbone and eye socket, sustained against Lincoln back in October, before returning with a mask on his face.

And now Eaves has disclosed that he broke two ribs during the 0-0 draw with Wycombe on January 25th, but he started the next three games before suffering a knee injury against Mansfield, which kept him out until Saturday’s trip to Cambridge.

"I had two broken ribs as well as the knee problem,” revealed Eaves. “I was nursing the broken ribs from the Wycombe game to the Mansfield game. Two ribs were broken and then I had a niggle on my knee. It came back on the scan as a grade two injury.

"I was advised not to play with the injury and that's also given my ribs time to heal as well. I've had the most bizarre knocks this year with the face injuries and the mask. I did my eye socket and nose against Lincoln and then my ribs.

"It's been bizarre but I'm happy to put those behind me now and crack on until the end of the season. I just want to play as regularly as I can.”

Whilst Eaves is keen to finish the season strongly, he will have to fight for his place in the team with Dara Costelloe leading the line admirably in his absence.

"Hopefully I can play as many of the last few games as possible,” he added. “Dara's done really well since he's come in so we have to see how he's feeling. He's been a big part and he's helped the team and led the line well.

"We're all in it together and we're all pushing together to try and get the results we need. It's a big week for us but no bigger than any other week. People said Cambridge was a big game but every game is a big game, that's what the manager always says and he's right.”