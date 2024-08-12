Eaves 'might take a bit of time' after missing League One opener at Rovers
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
The 32-year-old had been expected to lead the line against Bristol Rovers after joining Town earlier in the summer but instead it was Callum Morton who started, with Eaves not involved in the squad.
When asked about Eaves, Brady kept it brief, saying: "That might just take a bit of time unfortunately but that's the situation."
Matt Dibley-Dias was another summer signing that did not feature on Saturday after he went down with illness.
"We’ve had that sickness bug rip through the group,” Brady added. “Dibs couldn't come because he's still really feeling the effects of it and Tyler (Magloire) probably wasn't supposed to play the minutes he did.
"AK (Akin Odimayo) only came out on Friday to stretch his legs because they've all gone down with the bug and haven’t trained all week, but I know they will all get fitter over the next few days.”
Brady was nonetheless positive about his side’s display in the 1-0 defeat, adding: "We came out and it was a strong start and I thought the boys were excellent throughout the whole match. We were organised and we didn't sit back – we took the game to them.
“It was a sickener at the end but that's our best performance considering the pre-season we've had and where we are now so we will only build on that.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.