Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Jon Brady has indicated that Tom Eaves could be out for a period of time after the striker missed Saturday’s League One curtain-raiser.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 32-year-old had been expected to lead the line against Bristol Rovers after joining Town earlier in the summer but instead it was Callum Morton who started, with Eaves not involved in the squad.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

When asked about Eaves, Brady kept it brief, saying: "That might just take a bit of time unfortunately but that's the situation."

Matt Dibley-Dias was another summer signing that did not feature on Saturday after he went down with illness.

Jordan Willis required treatment in the first half but carried on until he was replaced after 62 minutes

"We’ve had that sickness bug rip through the group,” Brady added. “Dibs couldn't come because he's still really feeling the effects of it and Tyler (Magloire) probably wasn't supposed to play the minutes he did.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"AK (Akin Odimayo) only came out on Friday to stretch his legs because they've all gone down with the bug and haven’t trained all week, but I know they will all get fitter over the next few days.”

Brady was nonetheless positive about his side’s display in the 1-0 defeat, adding: "We came out and it was a strong start and I thought the boys were excellent throughout the whole match. We were organised and we didn't sit back – we took the game to them.

“It was a sickener at the end but that's our best performance considering the pre-season we've had and where we are now so we will only build on that.”