Tom Eaves

Tom Eaves admitted it was a relief to finally make his Cobblers debut this week – and he was delighted to mark it with a goal.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Signed from Rotherham in the summer, Eaves has had to wait two months to play a competitive game for Northampton but he immediately showed what he can do by converting Aaron McGowan's cross in stoppage-time during Tuesday’s game against Bolton.

Cobblers were trailing 4-0 at the time having been outplayed by a classy Wanderers team, so the sight of Eaves out-muscling opposition defenders to head home was a welcome one for Town supporters.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"On a personal note, I'm really pleased to get on the pitch and get a goal,” he said. "Obviously I'm not pleased with the scoreline but I've always found it very important in my career to score as early as you can and get that monkey off your back.

"It was a great ball in by Aaron and hopefully long may that continue this season.”

Eaves was all set to start Town’s first game of the season against Bristol Rovers in early August until an injury in training 24 hours before kick-off.

"It's not been the most ideal start for me,” he admitted. “I think it was the day before the first day of the season and I just felt this small pull.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It turned out to be a tear on my soleus muscle, which was really unfortunate and the timing was annoying, but I'm back now and I'm back with a goal and now I'm just looking forward.

"It's just unfortunate but it happens. I'm sure the young lads will experience things like that during their journeys but I'm delighted to be back on the pitch and get myself a goal.”

Although Jon Guthrie also headed home in stoppage-time on Tuesday, there was no denying that Cobblers had been thoroughly second best afer an error-strewn defensive display at Sixfields.

"The feeling is disappointment,” said Eaves. “Players themselves know. We speak candidly and honestly to each other in the changing room and we know it wasn't good enough but we've had some good performances this season and we can't be too down about it.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"You have to stay upbeat and you have to stay positive because this league waits for no one and you'll get left behind if you start dwelling on performances. We need to raise our levels and go again on Saturday.

"There's so many games coming up and we just have to keep going.”

The brutal nature of League One has been laid bare this week. After losing at home to Bolton and Mansfield, Cobblers now head to big-spending, second-placed Wrexham, who boast a formidable record at the Rasecourse Ground.

Eaves continued: "This is not the only time we will face hardship this season and it's important we keep believing and we stay in games for as long as we can.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"People are going to make mistakes, that's football, and it's disappointing but we can't dwell on it too much so we'll analyse it and then look to bounce back on Saturday.

"It'll be a good test and it should be a good occasion because I'm sure their place will be rocking. Hopefully we turn up and perform.”