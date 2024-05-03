Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The East Stand at Sixfields will ‘look very different’ by the start of next season, according to chairman Kelvin Thomas.

ISC Contracting were on site last month to begin work on the East Stand link road, parking and EV charging points while GRS Group will complete the stand itself.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"It is a fact that the ACV and Judicial Review created significant delays to the East Stand that we couldn't do anything about,” said Thomas. “We had to sit here and let those processes play out. In a strange way the JR had some benefits because it showed it was an acceptable deal for the club and West Northamptonshire Council so while the delay was frustrating in the overall picture no one can claim the deal was not proper and correct and in the best interests of the parties concerned.

A CGI of how the East Stand will look when it's finished

"As soon as we got completion we issued plans and CGIs and now diggers are here, and we know the timeline. Over the next few months there will be a lot of progress and the stand will look very different by the start of next season.

"Some people said we would never get it done but we always said we would and we are doing it. Maybe some people will admit they were wrong when the stand is completed but we have to be proud that we have got to this stage despite the best efforts of a small number to scupper things and to harm the club as a result.

"We are investing heavily in infrastructure with a lot of money being spent on the stand. Yes, we would design things differently given a clean slate but it will still be a very good stand that will bring in valuable income for the football club to try and help the club balance the books as much as possible. We will be very proud of it once it is finished.