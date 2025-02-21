East Stand 'very close' to completion

Hospitality area in the East Stand

The East Stand is now ‘very close’ to completion with only the necessary safety certificates needing to be signed off before it officially opens.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Cobblers had been hoping to open a few boxes for this weekend’s home game against Bristol Rovers but they are still waiting for sign off from the relevant authorities.

"We are very close to opening and it looks like will open ahead of schedule in terms of beating the target date we set of first quarter 2025," said chairman Kelvin Thomas. "We were even working hard trying to get people in to some of the boxes this weekend, we are that close. We were hoping to get there but the reality is, while we want to open as soon as possible, it might have been a little too ambitious.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We won't sacrifice safety and we need the sign off from all the relevant authorities. The Safety Advisory Group (SAG) is a big operation, clubs works closely with them on all matters of safety and we will open when all parties are ready.

One of the East Stand boxes

"We are nearly there but things like the final sign off take time. For example, the fire safety report is a hundred pages long. There are no issues with it, but it takes time to read and be approved by the relevant authorities and that has to happen before we can open but in terms of the build, the stand is just about there now.

"We expect the stand will have a staged opening anyway in the coming weeks and that will happen in phases. It will be the boxes and the lounge open to start with, then we have the accessible viewing platform and then the concourse as we work top down. We hope the whole stand will be open ahead of schedule. It all depends on the sign off and we will work alongside the SAG and their advice but we will announce details as they are confirmed.

"We want people to see this stand as soon as possible, and we are looking at some early events, not just the games, maybe an open evening that includes a fans forum and a walking tour, there is also a business club event we are looking to hold and there will be a lot of activity as soon as we get the sign off. We are proud of the stand and I think the supporters will be too.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We, along with GRS, always said we would do it right above anything else and it is a bit frustrating for it to be there with final touches and awaiting the final sign off, but we always said we would finish it and we are so happy to be this close. Everyone has worked so hard, particularly James and Avril and their teams, who have put in some long days and nights to get to this point and now it is just a case of getting all the right people to see and sign off the necessary reports and then we are good to open. Timings are out of our hands a little bit with that but it should not be long now.

East Stand

"We are very comfortable with where we are, we are excited about opening in the next few weeks. Quarter One 2025 was always our target, we would have loved to have had it open already but nobody involved in this project will sacrifice safety. We will get things signed off in the next few weeks and I'm sure everyone will appreciate signing off construction projects of this size take time with a whole host of parties involved. We are very happy and very excited."

On the 2025/26 season ticket details that were announced earlier in the week, Thomas said: "Season ticket details were announced this week and the video the marketing team produced showed a lot of what we are about as a club and how people connect with us and we are really proud of that.

"We believe season tickets offer good value for money, we are very proud of our season ticket holders and the connection we have. On the field, Kevin Nolan has really impressed us. He has a presence, he has connected really well with the fans, he has already made a difference and we are really excited. We feel the club is in a really good place moving forward."