Chairman Kelvin Thomas says he is delighted with how work on the East Stand is progressing.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

GRS Group began work in the summer and have made impressive strides over the past few months, so much so that the stand is well on track to be completed by early 2025 at the latest.

"The work on the East Stand is very impressive,” said Thomas. “The internal works are coming on quickly with the stand really taking shape. We thank GRS for their work and things are coming on well.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The feedback we have is how the East Stand is really starting to help the atmosphere here at Sixfields and we are excited about that and looking forward to that game.

The interior of the East Stand is coming on well

"GRS are also sponsors of the community pitch here and that has been a great addition to the facilities at Sixfields. It is used every day by young people and it is a great partnership to have with GRS for the benefit of the community.

"We are also ready to announce an exciting new fan project next week. Things are just going through the final testing but Tom Cliffe has very much led on this and it will show how the club and fans are working together as one and we hope it will have a very positive impact for supporters.

"Tom leads the FAB of course (Fan Advisory Board) and that is working really well, the FAB are leading on the naming of the East Stand areas after former players and that interaction, led by Tom, is really strong. This is not club driven, this is FAB driven and things like this will build and build and are really positive.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Thomas also spoke about the club's summer recruitment after 12 new players joined Cobblers before the transfer window shut last Friday.

Most of the cladding has now gone up and progress is being made on the road that will go behind the stand

"It has been a busy summer but I think we have recruited well,” he added. “We were patient but we recruited well and we now have 26 players who are part of a good squad.

"The demands of modern football mean we will pick up injuries, other clubs have them and they are unavoidable but we hope we have depth and we can maybe cope with them a little better now.

"It has been an encouraging start to the season. You never really know until things have settled down but we think it has been an encouraging start and we understand that every point is very important at this level.”