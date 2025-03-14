East Stand at Sixfields to partially open for the first time against Birmingham City

The East Stand at Sixfields

Cobblers have announced that parts of the East Stand – recently renamed the LCS Stand – will be in operation for Saturday's Birmingham City game as part of a phased opening over the next few weeks.

The club are required to stage a gradual opening of the new facilities and this process begins on Saturday when the general admission seats, first floor lounge and boardroom, and second floor executive boxes, will be open for the first time. Over the coming weeks, other parts of the new stand will open up including the new wheelchair viewing area and the concourse. The club will communicate those dates in due course.

Chairman Kelvin Thomas said: "We are delighted we are able to welcome guests in to some parts of the new LCS Stand for the first time on Saturday. This is the first step of the phased opening we are required to have. We look forward to using other parts of the stand in the coming weeks as we build up towards an official ceremonial cutting of the ribbon when all areas are open.

"A huge amount of work has gone in to making sure we are able to open, and I would like to pay a big tribute to GRS for all of their fantastic work in the construction of the stand, LCS for their support and James Whiting, Avril Spraggon and all of the staff involved for their hard work and commitment in to helping us get to this point.

"We are really excited to see supporters in the new LCS Stand and as well as the matches, we plan on staging a number of other events over the coming weeks to give everyone the chance to see the new facilities for themselves.”