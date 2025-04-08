East Stand at Sixfields set for full opening in League One fixture against Reading

The East Stand will finally be fully open this weekend

The East Stand at Sixfields – now called the LCS Stand – has been given the green light to be fully operational for Saturday’s Sky Bet League One fixture against Reading.

After GRS initially started work last summer, the stand was partially open for Town’s recent home fixtures against Birmingham City, Blackpool and Rotherham, but it has now passed all of the safety requirements and will be fully open for the visit of play-off chasing Reading, who have sold their full allocation of nearly 1,600 tickets.

A club statement said: “After a number of successful test events as part of the required phased opening, we are delighted to announce that the concourse and the raised viewing platform in the LCS Stand will be open for use starting with the Reading game on Saturday.

“Supporters who use a wheelchair who are season ticket holders will be contacted separately by the club to make arrangements to transfer over to the platform should they wish, while supporters attending the Reading game will be able to enjoy the concourse facilities for the first time which include new refreshment and merchandise kiosks as well as new TV screens.”

Cobblers chief executive James Whiting said: "The test events went well, we have completed the phased opening and we have passed all of the required safety requirements.

“Working with and alongside the Safety Advisory Group, the opening process has proceeded very smoothly and we would like to thank GRS, all of the staff and everyone involved for their hard work.

"We look forward to the next phase of the opening on Saturday, and that is opening the concourse for all supporters while welcoming those season ticket holders who use a wheelchair to the raised viewing platform."