Early strike condemns Cobblers to damaging Bristol Rovers defeat

Harry Anderson celebrates the only goal of the game for Bristol Rovers

Harry Anderson's first-minute goal proved to be the difference between the two sides in a scrappy, disjointed affair.

The Cobblers did have the better of the chances after that early hammer blow, and twice hit the woodwork, but they could fine no way back into the game.

Town dropped to third in the table, and fourth-placed Rovers and fifth-placed Tranmere are now level with them on points.

The Cobblers made two changes to the team that beat Stevenage 2-1 in midweek, with Ali Koiki failing to recover from his hamstring strain and Bez Lubala dropped to the bench.

Coming into the team were Joseph Mills and Tyler Magloire, with Town reverting to a back three for the visit of an in-from Rovers.

There was no place in the squad for the injured Shaun McWilliams, with teenager Peter Abimbola being recalled from his work experience loan at Corby Town to take his place on the bench.

The Cobblers got off to the worst possible start, falling behind after just 38 seconds!

And it was a nightmare moment for Fraser Horsfall.

Under no pressure, the Town central defender played a short back pass into the path of Harry Anderson, and the Rovers man kept his cool to slide the ball between Liam Roberts' legs from a tight angle to fire his side 10 ahead.

It was an edgy start from the Cobblers, and just as they were settling into the game their afternoon took another downturn after 15 minutes when Magloire suffered what looked like a shoulder injury.

The Blackburn loan man had to leave the field, and was replaced by 18-year-old academy product Abimbola.

The Cobblers gradually got into the game, and were inches away from an equaliser on 26 minutes, but Jon Guthrie's header from Sam Hoskins' right-wing free-kick crashed off the underside of the bar and away to safety.

With half-time approaching, Rovers goalkeeper James Belshaw was then called into serious action for the first time, diving to his left to save well from Paul Lewis's volley from 10 yards.

Town finished the half in the ascendancy, but went in at the break trailing.

Neither side could get their game together at the start of the second half, and it was the 64th minute before anybody had an effort on goal - Rovers' Sam Finley firing straight at Roberts from 20 yards.

Teenager Elliot Anderson followed up with another effort that Roberts was equal to, before Town at last burst into life, only to once again be denied by the woodwork.

The ball dropped to Mitch Pinnock 20 yards out and his swerving effort beat Belshaw, but rattled against the bar, with Lewis unable to gather the rebound.

As the clock ticked into the final 10 minutes, Roberts had to be alert to twice smother Elliot Anderson who had got on the end of Finley's cross in the six yard box and looked destined to score.

Town huffed and puffed to try and create an opening at the other end, but were left frustrated as the visitors' defence stood firm and saw the game out.

Match facts

Cobblers: Roberts, McGowan, Magloire (Abimbola, 19m (Zimba, 72m)), Horsfall, Guthrie, Mills, Sowerby, Lewis, Pinnock, Hoskins (Lubala, 84m), Appere. Substitutes not used: Harriman, Ashley-Seal, Maxted, Rose.

Bristol Rovers: Belshaw, Connolly, Finley, Collins, E Anderson, Coutts, Anderton, H Anderson, Taylor, Evans, Hoole. L Clarke, T Clarke, Saunders, Harries, Whelan, Ward, Loft.

Referee: Oliver Langford