Early kick-off for Cobblers' FA Cup tie against Barrow
and live on Freeview channel 276
Northampton’s FA Cup first round tie against Barrow will take place on Saturday, November 4th, at the earlier time of 1.30pm to avoid a direct clash with Northampton Saints, who are due to play at home on the same day.
Tickets for the game are now on sale from Sixfields and ntfcdirect.co.uk priced as follows as agreed by the two clubs: Adults £18, Senior (65+) and under 21 £15, under 18 £8, under 14 (must be accompanied by an adult or senior) £5 and under 7s free. There is no price increase on the day of the game.
All three home stands will be open and season ticket holders seats are reserved until noon on Monday October 30th. This game can be added to your season ticket card. Disabled supporters will pay the relevant age category with a free Personal Assistant ticket, where required, in accordance with the regular club policy.