Northampton’s FA Cup first round tie against Barrow will take place on Saturday, November 4th, at the earlier time of 1.30pm to avoid a direct clash with Northampton Saints, who are due to play at home on the same day.

Tickets for the game are now on sale from Sixfields and ntfcdirect.co.uk priced as follows as agreed by the two clubs: Adults £18, Senior (65+) and under 21 £15, under 18 £8, under 14 (must be accompanied by an adult or senior) £5 and under 7s free. There is no price increase on the day of the game.

