Dylan delights in 'unreal' experience as teenager makes Cobblers debut

The 18-year-old, who is skipper of the club's Under-18s team, was a half-time replacement for Ben Fox in central midfield as a young and inexperienced Town side put up a great fight before losing 2-0 to Sky Bet League One outfit Cambridge United on Tuesday night.

A Northampton lad, the evening was a special one for Hill and many of his young team-mates, with six players who have come through the club’s academy making their senior debuts.

"I am speechless, and the experience I have got there is unreal," said Hill, a former Brixworth Juniors player.

Dylan Hill in action during his Cobblers debut against Cambridge United on Tuesday night (Picture: Pete Norton)

"I have been coming to watch my hometown team since I was five-years-old, and it hasn't sunk in yet, and I don't think it will.

"Just to have that and for my mum to see it, especially after everything she has helped me with in my career so far, and for family and friends it is amazing.

"For me to get that experience is great, and it's for me to take on now."

And he added: "For my mum, there were all the early mornings, all the late nights, travelling all over the country just for me to play a game, or for training even.

"I am so thankful to her, and so thankful to everybody who has supported me to get me where I am today, and I know they will still be with me for the rest of my career."

Hill was a real dynamo in the midfield, constantly on the move to try and break up attacks, and also showed composure on the ball.

"I 100 per cent enjoyed that,” said the former Moulton School pupil.

"It was great just to learn from the players I was up against, league one players who have been in the game a long, long time, I loved every minute of it.