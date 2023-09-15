​Dyche loan was a tough call for Cobblers boss Brady

Watch more videos on Shots!

The 20-year-old centre-back has risen through the youth ranks at Sixfields to become an established member of the first-team squad.

He played a key role as Cobblers won promotion at the end of last season but has found his opportunities limited so far this term, starting just two games, both of which were in the cup.

As a result, the club have allowed him to join National League side Aldershot, initially on a month’s loan, but Brady did not take the decision lightly.

"From a selfish point of view, I would have liked to have kept him around,” admitted Brady. “But it can only help his development to go and play because he’s not getting the game-time he needs with us at the moment.

"It’s important that his career is moving forward all of the time so we’ve let him out, initially for 30 days, and then we’ll have the recall option once those 30 days are up.

"Hopefully, in a month’s time, if we need him, he’s played games and he's ready to bounce straight back in.”

Brady does have cover for Sam Sherring in the right-sided centre-half role with Akin Odimayo and Aaron McGowan ready to step in if needed.

However, both players are more suited to playing at full-back or wing-back, and Brady admitted there is a degree of risk allowing Dyche to leave, especially if Town suffer defensive injuries.

"It was a very difficult decision,” added the Cobblers manager. “It’s very tough to get the balance right.

"But it’s about Max’s development as well so there was a lot of things to consider. It’s a hard one to take but we’re helping a young lad get out and play games and progress his career.

"All being well, he goes out for a few months, gets plenty of games under his belt, plays consistently and puts in consistent performances and then we’ll have him back.”

Cobblers cannot recall Dyche until he has spent at least 30 days with Aldershot, who are currently 15th in the National League.

"If we did take an injury in that position, we’d be able to swap things around and find cover,” Brady continued.