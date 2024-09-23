Michael Duff

Huddersfield manager Michael Duff admits he remains baffled by how ‘lethargic’ his side were during Saturday’s defeat to the Cobblers.

Duff heavily criticised Huddersfield’s performance immediately after the 3-1 loss and he reiterated his frustrations in Monday’s press conference ahead of the game against Blackpool on Tuesday.

"I can handle getting beat but there’s a way to lose and that wasn’t it,” said Duff. “It was just lethargic all over the pitch from minute one and I don’t know why because it was the best week’s training we have had in terms of quality.

"Teams aren’t going to come here and just roll over. It’s like if we went to Man City. There’s a little bit of fear and you’re thinking you better turn up and that’s what Northampton did and they did it really well. We can’t have an arrogance that we should win the game just because we’re a bigger club than Northampton.

"They have some good players. Tyler Roberts is a good player. He’s playing for Northampton but he’s a good player and I thought he showed it on Saturday.

"For some reason it was just a bad day at the office but hopefully it’s a one-off and the players react properly. We have 12 points from six games and there are going to bumps in the road and you won't get it all your own way.

"We have to flatline it and not get too up or too down and not make rash decisions. It’s quite a simple fix – run more. It’s not as if we were absolutely outplayed and tactically all over the place. That would be a different thing.

"The players just need to run around a bit more. I don’t think (goalkeeper) Lee Nicholls had anything to do, which sounds weird because we conceded three goals.”