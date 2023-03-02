Double injury blow for Cobblers as Brady gives update on Magloire and McWilliams

Cobblers defender Tyler Magloire has joined Ben Fox in being ruled out for the rest of the season due to a serious knee injury.

Fox confirmed on Wednesday that he will play no further part this season following ankle surgery, and manager Jon Brady delivered more bad news at his Thursday press conference.

Magloire faces a significant period of time out after injuring his knee against Colchester United on Saturday, and if that wasn’t bad enough, midfielder Shaun McWilliams also looks set to miss a decent chunk of the final two months of the season.

Tyler Magloire

Of the other injured players – Kieron Bowie, Danny Hylton, Josh Harrop and Akin Odimayo – a couple could be back in the next week to 10 days.

"With Tyler, his results have come back and he certainly won’t be with us for the rest of this season,” confirmed Brady. “He’s had a bit of a tough blow and that’s disappointing.

"Shaun will be out for a period of time as well but maybe, potentially, we could get one or two back by the end of next week.”

On Fox, Brady added: "Foxy was just coming into some really good form and he has been an important player for us.