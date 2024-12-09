Double delight for McGeehan as Cobblers sink Posh to claim derby day glory

Cameron McGeehan bundles home the Cobblers' first goal against Peterborough United on Tuesday (Picture: Pete Norton)

Cameron McGeehan bagged a brace as Ian Sampson made the perfect start to his spell as interim manager when Cobblers bathed in derby day delight by beating old rivals Peterborough United 2-1 at Sixfields on Monday.

In the first game since Jon Brady’s shock departure, Town delivered a performance full of intensity, aggression and spirit - coupled with some fortune - to secure back-to-back home wins over their arch rivals.

There was no quarter given in a super competitive first half as both sides went at each other hard, and it was all square at the break after Malik Mothersille cancelled out McGeehan’s fifth goal of the season.

Cobblers rode their luck in the second period as Peterborough missed chances, and their wastefulness would prove oh-so costly when that man McGeehan once again popped up in the right place at the right time to snatch a glorious late winner, giving Sampson the dream start and making most of those inside Sixfields very happy.

It was also an important victory in the context of Northampton's season, the three points lifting them out of the League One relegation zone and all the way up to 17th, level on points with Peterborough.

Sampson made two alterations from Jon Brady’s last team as Samy Chouchane and Will Hondermarck replaced Ben Fox and the suspended Tom Eaves.

The bench included TJ Eyoma as well as a rare matchday appearance for Matt Dibley-Dias.

The more significant change made by Sampson was to shift to a back three with Nesta Guinness-Walker slotting in at centre-half and Mitch Pinnock and Akin Odimayo operating at wing-back.

Urged on by an excellent atmosphere, it was a bright and confident start by the Cobblers and their energy made life uncomfortable for Peterborough with Tyler Roberts flashing a dangerous ball across the box before he also skied well over from distance.

Posh began to get to grips with Town’s system though and eased their way into the game with the first notable save from either goalkeeper made by Nik Tzanev, who batted away Archie Collins’ long-range drive.

Cobblers, however, were playing with aggression and intensity and after Nicholas Bilokapic kept out McGeehan’s sweet strike, they hit the front two minutes shy of the half-hour.

Roberts’ goalbound shot was deflected behind for a corner from which Mitch Pinnock slung over devilish deep cross and McGeeahan arrived right on cue at the back post to bundle the ball over the line.

It felt vital that Town maintained their lead through to half-time but they were unable to do so as Posh hit back.

After important tackles by Jon Guthrie and Guinness-Walker thwarted dangerous attacks, United exploited the gaps between Town’s defenders when James Dornelly found space and his deflected cross presented Mothersille with the simplest of finishes.

It remained nip and tuck for the early stages of the second half but Peterborough’s quality began to show as Guthrie blocked crucially from Cian Hayes before Tzanev was at full stretch to keep out Mothersille.

Posh continued to press and Will Randall failed to make the most of a good opening but the miss of the night belonged to Ricky Jade Jones when he blazed horribly over with just Tzanev to beat from six yards out.

Having survived that huge let-off, Sampson rang the changes with Fox, Tariqe Fosu and Eyoma all introduced, and Town maintained their aggressive approach of pressing high and leaving men forward, a tactic which at times did unsettle Posh.

In the end, though, it was a hopeful ball into the box that did the trick. Pinnock delivered it, Roberts did excellently to get the ball under control and then poke it into the path of McGeehan, and his first-time shot squeezed through Bilokapic’s legs.

Sixfields greeted that moment with a roar of delight and they were right behind their side for the final few minutes as Posh tried but failed to get back into the game, ensuring the derby day spoils would go the way of those in claret.

Match facts

Cobblers: Tzanev, Odimayo, McGowan (Eyoma 64), Guthrie, NGW, Chouchane (Dibley-Dias 85), Hondermarck (Fox 64), McGeehan, Pinnock, Hoskins (Fosu 64), Roberts (Waghorn 85). Subs not used: Dadge, McCarron

Peterborough: Bilokapic, Collins, Sparkes (Conn-Clarke 90), Kyprianou © (De Havilland 64), Katongo, Dornelly, Hayes, Fernandez, Randall, Jade-Jones, Mothersille. Subs not used: Curtis, Odoh, Blackmore, Nevett, O’Brien-Brady

Referee: Simon Mather

Attendance: 7,098

Peterborough fans: 1,465