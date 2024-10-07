Jon Brady

Jon Brady does not want individuals to be blamed for Cobblers’ recent problems, insisting it is on him to find solutions after his attacking approach to Saturday’s game at Wrexham backfired.

The Town boss has always vowed to play on the front foot and take the positive option regardless of the opposition, even against League One’s big boys, but it’s not gone to plan in the last two games with Town easily beaten 4-2 by Bolton and 4-1 by Wrexham.

However, another key feature of Brady’s time in charge has been his adaptability and willingness to play to the strengths of the players at his disposal, and that might mean a slight rethink going forward.

"One thing we didn't do is sit in and try and soak up pressure,” Brady said. “We went at Wrexham and and we tried to win the game but unfortunately on the other side it's leaving us quite open.

"I'm not going to name and blame players. It's down to me first and foremost to look at that and get it right. There's three crosses down that left-hand side where we are too passive and we stand way too far off the ball and we dangle a leg.

"You've got to be aggressive and the second goal, we lose a duel in the middle of the pitch where we're favourite to get the ball. We're just so soft on it and Liam (McCarron) gets pushed over.

"The third goal, the disappointing thing about that is that Jack Baldwin's about to head the ball and it's two hands on his back and he's just shoved over and the guy heads it in. It's frustrating but there you go. If they are doing that, we have to be aggressive as well.

"I'd like us to be as aggressive as Wrexham were and on the whole I feel we have been. But we also always work to the strengths of the players and maybe I need to combine that a little bit more.”

There were some honest words exchanged at full-time on Saturday, with Brady adding: "There's always a discussion. Win, lose or draw. It's healthy because you have to talk and communicate and we have to make sure we put this right. The next league game is Orient and that's a huge game.”