Dons boss Jackson bemoans 'freak' goalkeeping gift handed to the Cobblers

The home side had probably shaded a frenetic opening 27 minutes in the pouring rain in south west London, when the Dons shot-stopper somehow let a powder-puff far post header from Cobblers central defender Jon Guthrie slip through his hands and into the net.

It was a goal that the Dons, without a home win since July, never really recovered from and the win for the Cobblers was sealed by a Ryley Towler own goal on 69 minutes, with Jon Brady's men the dominant team in the second half.

But a Jackson felt the turning point was that somewhat bizarre opening goal.

AFC Wimbledon boss Johnnie Jackson

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"I am disappointed to lose," said the Dons boss. "There were big moments in the game where we haven't dealt with situations right, and that was in both boxes, and it has cost us.

"I don't think there was loads in the game, and I thought we were the better team in the first half and created more opportunities, but we haven't put the ball in the net in those moments.

"We have missed chances when we were in the ascendancy, and we have given them the lead, gifted them it, which changed the complexion of the game.

"Northampton are good at what they do, they are well drilled and well coached, and I thought that once they got in front they made it really difficult for us."

And on that first goal, he said: "The ball has just slipped through his hands, and I don't know what happened really.

"It was a bit of a freak thing, because Tanz is a good goalkeeper and he is obviously disappointed to concede a goal like that.

"The conditions were tricky but he should expect to deal with a situation like that.

"He has gifted them a goal, and gifted them the lead at a time when we were well on top. It is a tough one.

"It was a sucker-punch and frustrating, because if a team works it and open you up and score a good goal then you have to hold your hands up.