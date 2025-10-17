Doncaster set to lose two players for Northampton visit

Grant McCann

Doncaster have fresh concerns over two players going into tomorrow’s League One game against Northampton.

Speaking at his press conference on Thursday, Rovers boss Grant McCann revealed two players have not trained this week following Saturday’s 4-0 defeat at Leyton Orient, although Charlie Crew and Sean Grehan will both be back after international duty.

"There's one or two doubts, without me coming out mentioning names,” said McCann. “One or two from last week's game haven't trained this week so we'll give them as much time as possible."

On facing Cobblers in tomorrow’s game, McCann added: "We have moved on from Leyton Orient and our focus is on Northampton and making sure we put together a game plan that can win us the game. We’ve watched them three or four times so we know what we are coming up against.

"Defensively they are very strong so we need to be creative and we have to be good in the final third but also guard against their strengths because I think Kevin’s recruited some very good players.

"Northampton play a different shape to Orient so we’re prepared for that and we’re looking forward to the challenge.”