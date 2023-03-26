News you can trust since 1931
Sam Hoskins sprints towards the away fans after scoring his 20th goal of the season.
Doncaster Rovers 0 Northampton Town 2: James Heneghan's player ratings

Cobblers jumped from fourth to second in League Two after their resurgence gathered pace with an assured 2-0 victory over Doncaster Rovers on Saturday.

By James Heneghan
Published 26th Mar 2023, 10:39 BST
Updated 26th Mar 2023, 10:39 BST

Town were not at their fluent best in South Yorkshire but Jonathan Mitchell’s errors were pounced upon by first Mitch Pinnock and then Sam Hoskins as Jon Brady’s side made it three wins on the spin. Hoskins now has 20 league goals for the season, the first Cobbler to do that since Richard Hill in 1987. Here are our player ratings from the Keepmoat...

Doncaster's attacking play was devoid of any cutting edge and whilst they did manage two shots on target, neither seriously troubled Town's goalkeeper. That's four clean sheets in his last five starts, providing the bedrock of the team's resurgence... 7

1. Lee Burge

Doncaster's attacking play was devoid of any cutting edge and whilst they did manage two shots on target, neither seriously troubled Town's goalkeeper. That's four clean sheets in his last five starts, providing the bedrock of the team's resurgence... 7

Mostly error-free in another solid 90 minutes, aside from one late misjudgement, as Doncaster made very little headway down his side of the pitch... 7

2. Harvey Lintott

Mostly error-free in another solid 90 minutes, aside from one late misjudgement, as Doncaster made very little headway down his side of the pitch... 7

Needed at centre-back due to Sherring's injury and he answered his manager's call in typically head-on fashion. Kept things simple and did the basics well, which proved more than enough to thwart the toothless home side. Seemed to struggle with a groin issue late on, which will be a concern... 7

3. Aaron McGowan

Needed at centre-back due to Sherring's injury and he answered his manager's call in typically head-on fashion. Kept things simple and did the basics well, which proved more than enough to thwart the toothless home side. Seemed to struggle with a groin issue late on, which will be a concern... 7

So consistent and reliable that he often goes unmentioned but his importance to the Cobblers should never be taken for granted. Led by example at the Keepmoat and held a makeshift back-line together, almost coaching his fellow defenders through the game at times... 8 CHRON STAR MAN

4. Jon Guthrie

So consistent and reliable that he often goes unmentioned but his importance to the Cobblers should never be taken for granted. Led by example at the Keepmoat and held a makeshift back-line together, almost coaching his fellow defenders through the game at times... 8 CHRON STAR MAN

