Doncaster Rovers 0 Northampton Town 2: James Heneghan's player ratings

Cobblers jumped from fourth to second in League Two after their resurgence gathered pace with an assured 2-0 victory over Doncaster Rovers on Saturday.
Town were not at their fluent best in South Yorkshire but Jonathan Mitchell’s errors were pounced upon by first Mitch Pinnock and then Sam Hoskins as Jon Brady’s side made it three wins on the spin. Hoskins now has 20 league goals for the season, the first Cobbler to do that since Richard Hill in 1987. Here are our player ratings from the Keepmoat...
1. Lee Burge
Doncaster's attacking play was devoid of any cutting edge and whilst they did manage two shots on target, neither seriously troubled Town's goalkeeper. That's four clean sheets in his last five starts, providing the bedrock of the team's resurgence... 7 Photo: Pete Norton
2. Harvey Lintott
Mostly error-free in another solid 90 minutes, aside from one late misjudgement, as Doncaster made very little headway down his side of the pitch... 7 Photo: Pete Norton
3. Aaron McGowan
Needed at centre-back due to Sherring's injury and he answered his manager's call in typically head-on fashion. Kept things simple and did the basics well, which proved more than enough to thwart the toothless home side. Seemed to struggle with a groin issue late on, which will be a concern... 7 Photo: Pete Norton
4. Jon Guthrie
So consistent and reliable that he often goes unmentioned but his importance to the Cobblers should never be taken for granted. Led by example at the Keepmoat and held a makeshift back-line together, almost coaching his fellow defenders through the game at times... 8 CHRON STAR MAN Photo: Pete Norton