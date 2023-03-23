News you can trust since 1931
Doncaster hit by double injury blow before Cobblers fixture - but ex-Town man is set to feature

Mitchell has missed the last two games but returned to training on Thursday

By James Heneghan
Published 23rd Mar 2023, 17:34 GMT- 1 min read

Doncaster Rovers will be without top scorer George Miller and midfielder Harrison Biggins for Saturday’s League Two fixture against Northampton after both men were ruled out for the rest of the season.

Miller, who has scored 13 goals this term, sustained a knee injury during Doncaster's defeat to Salford City last weekend and missed Tuesday’s 1-1 draw at Crawley. He’s now likely to go under the knife.

Five-goal Biggins has been suffering from a groin issue and is also set to undergo surgery. Influential loan midfielder Charlie Lakin has already been ruled out for the rest of the season.

Jonathan Mitchell
"I'd be very surprised if we saw them again this season,” confirmed head coach Danny Schofield. "It is an opportunity for other players to stand and give a good account of themselves to make sure they make a positive impact."

Former Cobblers goalkeeper Jonathan Mitchell could return from injury against his old club on Saturday but defender Ro-Shaun Williams remains sidelined.

"We are hopeful with Mitch,” said Schofield. “He was on the pitch, albeit a very light session and we will push him a little bit more tomorrow to assess him and hopefully he will be available."

