Doncaster Rovers will be without top scorer George Miller and midfielder Harrison Biggins for Saturday’s League Two fixture against Northampton after both men were ruled out for the rest of the season.

Miller, who has scored 13 goals this term, sustained a knee injury during Doncaster's defeat to Salford City last weekend and missed Tuesday’s 1-1 draw at Crawley. He’s now likely to go under the knife.

Five-goal Biggins has been suffering from a groin issue and is also set to undergo surgery. Influential loan midfielder Charlie Lakin has already been ruled out for the rest of the season.

Jonathan Mitchell

"I'd be very surprised if we saw them again this season,” confirmed head coach Danny Schofield. "It is an opportunity for other players to stand and give a good account of themselves to make sure they make a positive impact."

Former Cobblers goalkeeper Jonathan Mitchell could return from injury against his old club on Saturday but defender Ro-Shaun Williams remains sidelined.

