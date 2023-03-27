Doncaster Rovers head coach Danny Schofield has insisted goalkeeper Jonathan Mitchell was fit for Saturday’s game against Northampton despite being at fault for both goals.

The former Cobblers stopper, who endured an error-strewn loan spell at Sixfields in 2020/21, let Mitch Pinnock’s shot through his grasp after just two minutes and then gifted the ball to Sam Hoskins to make it two early in the second-half.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"You obviously have to look at the goals we conceded and the chances we conceded and reduce them as much as possible,” said Schofield. "We could have got out quicker to the edge of the box and the ball has come through bodies but Mitch knows he needs to do better.”

Jonathan Mitchell can't keep out Sam Hoskins' shot.

Mitchell had missed the previous two games through injury but was deemed fit for the visit of his old club, with Schofield adding: "He was declared fit to play but it's not just down to Mitch. We didn't press the ball and he's just mistimed his save.

"Mitch trained on Thursday and Friday with good intensity and we really pushed him to make sure he was game ready and he declared himself fit.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The 28-year-old also made a mistake in Doncaster’s previous home game against AFC Wimbledon before Stuart Moore did likewise when he joined the club on an emergency loan to fill in for the injured Mitchell the following weekend.

"It's something we are aware of and obviously we want to reduce those mistakes,” continued Schofield. “We don't want to place a load of anxiety or pressure on the players so we'll discuss what we can do better.