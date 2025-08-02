Disorganised Cobblers make losing start as Wigan ease to opening day victory

Michael Forbes rises highest to head in Dean Campbell's corner and score Northampton's first goal of the season

Cobblers made an inauspicious start to the new League One season when soundly beaten 3-1 by Wigan Athletic at the Brick Community Stadium on Saturday.

There was not too much to be concerned by with 20 minutes on the clock in the north west as Town started promisingly and if anything shaded the early skirmishes, but a lapse of concentration allowed Fraser Murray to break the deadlock just shy of the half-hour mark and Wigan grew in confidence from that moment.

The home side dominated the rest of the half and deservedly doubled their advantage thanks to Jensen Weir’s header, and then Murray added a somewhat fortunate third within 20 seconds of the restart.

Kevin Nolan fielded virtually a whole new team from the one that ended last season so it should be no great shock that they looked disorganised and muddled at times, particularly at the back, but the Northampton boss has much to ponder going into next weekend’s first home game against Bradford.

Ethan Wheatley was thrown straight in 24 hours after signing on loan from Manchester United and he was one of eight debutants to start at Wigan, including an entirely new-look back five of Jack Burroughs, Jordan Thorniley, Michael Forbes, Joe Wormleighton and Jack Perkins.

The two midfielders – Dean Campbell and Tyrese Fornah – also made their first competitive starts for the club, behind a front three of Cameron McGeehan, captain Sam Hoskins and Wheatley. Conor McCarthy made the bench but Michael Jacobs and Nesta Guinness-Walker missed out through injury.

Cobblers played with good purpose early on and they almost had the ideal start to the new season when Burroughs’ seventh-minute cross from the right deceived home goalkeeper Sam Tickle and clipped the top of the crossbar.

There was decent energy and tempo about the visitors and their high press caused one or two problems in an otherwise even opening 20 minutes, but the tide began to turn midway through the first half.

The first proper chance of the game fell to Wigan when Murray’s diving header flew over after he snuck in at the back post to meet a left-wing cross before Weir forced Lee Burge into his first save of the season, albeit a straightforward one.

But Cobblers did not learn their lesson and fell behind on 29 minutes. Murray was again allowed to meet a cross from the left, delivered by Joe Hungbo, and this time he picked out the bottom corner with an excellent first-time volley.

Town were on the back foot but they did create a half chance shortly before half-time when a spell of possession ended with Campbell’s chipped cross finding McGeehan, whose header from a tight angle hit the base of the post.

But there was no doubt who had the momentum and Wigan’s pressure paid off with a second goal on the cusp of half-time. Burge produced a fine save to keep out Murray’s free-kick but Weir headed home the subsequent corner to leave Cobblers with a mountain to climb.

The visitors did well just to reach half-time only two goals behind but it took a mere 18 seconds of the second half for Wigan to make it three. Nolan had made two changes at the break, replacing Perkins and Wormleighton with McCarthy and Elliott List, but any hope of a comeback vanished when Murray’s shot deflected off Forbes and left Burge with no chance.

Three goals to the good and in total control, Wigan eased off and tried to coast through the rest of the contest unscathed, and for the most part they looked mostly unscathed bar the occasional moment.

Cobblers did give themselves a chink of hope with 20 minutes to play when Forbes rose superbly to head in Campbell’s corner, netting Town’s first goal of the season in the process, and they so nearly scored reduced the deficit to one goal just moments later but Tickle denied List after the winger darted into the Wigan penalty box.

List was a bright spark for Town and Wheatley also produced some nice touches but Wigan really should have won by more, missing three late chances as Dara Costelloe headed wide the the goal at his mercy, Maleace Asamaoah lifted over and Paul Mullin failed to beat Burge.

Fornah’s sweet strike had Tickle flapping but a comeback never really seemed likely and the hosts comfortably played out the final few minutes.

Wigan: Tickle, Carragher, Kerr, Sessegnon (Mellish 83), Hungbo (Mabaya 69), Weir, Francois, Brenan (Trevitt 61), Murray, Saydee (Mullin 84), Costelloe (Asamoah 83)

Subs not used: Watson, Wright

Cobblers: Burge, Burroughs, Thorniley (Willis 90), Forbes (Dyche 90), Wormleighton (McCarthy 45), Perkins (List 45), Campbell, Fornah, McGeehan, Hoskins ©, Wheatley

Subs not used: Fitzsimons, Baldwin, Tomlinson

Referee: Alex Chilowicz

