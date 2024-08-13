Disjointed and lacklustre Cobblers dumped out of the Carabao Cup by Wycombe

Tariqe Fosu charges upfield during the Carabao Cup first round match between Northampton Town and Wycombe Wanderers at Sixfields on August 13, 2024 in Northampton, England. (Photo by David Rogers/Getty Images)

Cobblers were well below-par when dumped out of the Carabao Cup by Wycombe Wanderers after a poor showing at Sixfields on Tuesday.

The visitors prevailed 2-0 but it’s no exaggeration to say they could have scored five or six such was the ease with which they cut through Town and posed a constant threat.

Cobblers fielded seven summer signings and almost an entirely new-look back five and their rustiness showed in an incredibly disjointed first half when Wycombe carved out numerous opportunities, two of which were taken.

There was no real response from the hosts in the second half while the chances continued to rack up for Wycombe but fortunately their finishing was wasteful and the damage was limited to two goals. Northampton remain without a cup win in any competition since 2021.

Luke Mbete came straight in for his Cobblers debut and there were also first starts for Jack Baldwin, who captained the side, Nik Tzanev, Tariqe Fosu and James Wilson.

Tzanev made an impressive first impression when he excellently tipped Ryan Tafazolli’s header around the post, but there was nothing he could do about Wycombe’s eighth-minute opener.

Tyler Magloire coughed up possession just outside his penalty box and the visitors pounced as Richard Kone squared for Udoh to stroke home.

Cobblers were having some teething issues and another mistake, this time by Baldwin, almost cost a second goal, but it wasn’t all bad as the quick and direct Fosu posed problems the left and Wilson linked play in the middle.

Mitch Pinnock was also sharp and his cleverly-disguised dummy set Cameron McGeehan away for a cross-cum-shot that had to be hacked away just yards from goal.

Ultimately, though, Town did not produce enough quality in the final third whereas Wycombe remains dangerous and Kone had two big chances to double the lead, initially shooting weakly at Tzanev before hitting the crossbar from the middle of the box.

Tafazolli also clipped the woodwork with a header but Cobblers failed to clear their lines and Wycombe had the second goal that they deserved when Joe Low’s cross cannoned off the unfortunate Mbete and wrong-footed Tzanev.

It was no surprise that Brady made a change at half-time, sending on Jon Guthrie for Magloire and going to a back three, and immediately Cobblers created their best chance of the game as Morton and Fosu combined well to set up McGeehan but he failed to the target.

However, Wycombe found another gap in the home side’s defence and Tyreek Bakinson really should have put the result beyond doubt but stuck his shot wide of the target with only Tzanev to beat.

Brady threw on a further four players, which included debuts for Matt Dibley-Dias and Liam McCarron, but the chances kept coming for Wycombe and in particular Kone, who was again thwarted by Tzanev.

Wycombe’s Alex Hartridge was sent off late on, the second yellow card given for time-wasting, but the last 15 minutes were 10 against 10 as Mbete suffered an injury and had to come off with Cobblers already having made all five subs.

Cobblers: Tzanev, Odimayo (Hoskins 62), Magloire (Guthrie 45), Baldwin ©, Mbete, Fox (Hondermarck 51), McGeehan, Pinnock, Fosu (Dibley-Dias 62), Morton (McCarron 62), Wilson

Subs not used: Burge, McGowan, Koiki, Dobson

Wycombe: Bishop, Harvie (McCarthy 86), Hartridge, Tafazolli (Grimmer 86), Butcher, Leahy ©, Bakinson (Scowen 58), Low, Kone (McCleary 70), Pattenden, Udoh (Vokes 86)

Subs not used: Ravizzoli, Sadlier, Skura, Bartolo

Referee: Declan Bourne

Attendance: 2,012

Wycombe fans: 273