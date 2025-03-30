'Disappointed' Kevin Nolan admits Cobblers 'didn't deserve to win' against Cambridge

Kevin Nolan

Cobblers boss Kevin Nolan conceded his side ‘didn’t deserve to win’ after lamenting missed chances in the first half and poor ‘decision-making’ in the second during Saturday’s 1-1 draw with Cambridge United.

Sam Hoskins steered Town ahead on 26 minutes, and they were good value for it at the time, but Tyler Roberts missed a couple of chances to extend the lead late in the first half before Cambridge fought back in the second with James Brophy’s corner going straight in.

Nolan said: "I’m disappointed because we should have been more clear in the first half with the chances and opportunities we had, and then I was disappointed with our decision-making in the second half.

"We let the wind affect us. We knew they would rally and they did and we didn’t match it for those few minutes, but once they got the goal back, I actually thought we calmed down a bit more and grew back into the game.

"But again, when we got into their final third, we needed to make good and simple decisions and that’s what I’ve said to the lads. They can be disappointed but we’ve got to respect the point as well.

"If we go in two or three up at half-time, it silences the crowd and puts more pressure on them to get back into the game. They put us under pressure in the second half but in the end we got to grips with it and I felt, if either team were going to win it, it would have been us. But to be honest I don’t think we deserved to win. We did based on the first half performance but not the second.”