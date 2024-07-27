Dibley-Dias in action as Guthrie scores screamer for Cobblers in friendly victory over Brackley Town

Town skipper and goalscorer Jon Guthrie challenges for a header during Saturday's game against Brackley.

Matt Dibley-Dias made his first appearance for the Cobblers and Jon Guthrie scored a superb goal as Jon Brady’s men continued their pre-season preparations with a 2-1 victory over Brackley Town in a friendly on Saturday.

Summer signings Cameron McGeehan and Tom Eaves were named in the starting line-up, with latest new addition Dibley-Dias, who joined on Friday, amongst the substitutes. Another player on the bench was Aaron McGowan, who made his first appearance of pre-season. Former Cobblers Jonny Maxted and Morgan Roberts lined up for the home side, while Scott Pollock and Liam Cross were on their bench.

The first chance of the game fell to McGeehan after seven minutes, the midfielder latching on to a lofted through ball from fellow summer arrival Eaves, but a covering defender deflected his effort behind for a corner. The lively McGeehan then pinched the ball back to set up a shooting chance for Sam Hoskins, but his first-time effort from distance was held by Maxted.

The first threat from the home side came in the 23rd minute when Akin Odimayo diverted a cross against his own cross bar, with Guthrie in the right place to block the follow up.

Town’s skipper then filed an early entry for goal of the season, firing his side ahead with an unstoppable effort which flew into the top corner from all of 25 yards.

Eaves laid the ball back to Hoskins, who curled just wide in the 33rd minute, while five minutes before the break Maxted made a diving save from Mitch Pinnock and after McGeehan rolled the ball into his path.

On at half-time, Pollock equalised for the home side on 56 minutes, the former Cobblers Football & Education Programme student winning the ball back inside the area and scoring via the inside of the post.

Cobblers restored their lead on 64 minutes though when Cameron McGeehan put the home defence under pressure and one Brackley defender’s clearance hit another and the ball rebounded over Maxted and in to the net.

Pinnock curled just wide on 67 minutes, while eight minutes later Eaves headed inches over after a McGeehan shot had been deflected.

Dibley-Dias showed his range of passing as the game drew to a close, setting up a good chance for McGeehan late on as Brady’s side ran out 2-1 winners.

Brackley: Jonny Maxted, Tyler Lyttle, Riccardo Calder, Gareth Dean (sub George Carline 61), Zak Lilly (sub Liam Cross 66), Shane Byrne (sub Tommy O'Sullivan 61), Alfie Bates, Matt Lowe (sub Alex Gudger 61), Morgan Roberts, Connor Hall (sub Scott Pollock 46), Danny Newton

Cobblers: Lee Burge, Jon Guthrie, Jordan Willis (sub Tyler Magloire 77), Sam Hoskins, Ben Fox, Tom Eaves, Mitch Pinnock, Ali Koiki, Cameron McGeehan, Akin Odimayo (sub Aaron McGowan 61), Will Hondermarck (sub Matt Dibley-Dias 61)

Subs: Nik Tzanev, James Wilson, Josh Tomlinson, Jack Baldwin, Callum Morton, Neo Dobson, Reuben Wyatt, Trialist