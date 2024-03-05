Cobblers striker Kieron Bowie battles for the ball at Peterborough on Tuesday (Picture: Pete Norton)

Skipper Jon Guthrie headed Town into an early lead at London Road and it was all going so well until the 25th-minute when the wheels came off and two quickfire goals turned the game around and set Posh on course for a resounding victory.

Ephron Mason-Clark tapped in at the back post before Kwame Poku swept into the bottom corner and things got worse on the cusp of half-time when Joel Randall made it 3-1.

Hector Kyprianou headed in a fourth and Josh Knight made it five and at that point there were still more than 30 minutes left to play but, much to Town’s good fortune, Posh eased off the gas and did not inflict further punishment.

Cobblers had started the night targeting a first league double over Peterborough in nearly 40 years but instead they headed home with their tails between their legs after a bruising evening having been totally outplayed and outclassed.

There were two alterations from the weekend as Jack Sowerby replaced the injured Jordan Willis, which meant Will Hondermarck started at right-back, and Sam Hoskins came in for Tyreece Simpson up front.

Peterborough had all of the early possession but they were kept well away from Town’s goal and it would be the visitors who struck the opening blow with their first foray forward on nine minutes.

Kieron Bowie did well to a corner, Mitch Pinnock and Marc Leonard took it short before the latter swung in a deep first-time cross that was met by a towering Guthrie to nod past Jed Steer and hand his side the perfect start.

Although Posh continued to dominate the ball, Cobblers kept their shape and were working hard out of possession to limit the home side to speculative long-range efforts that did not threaten the target.

Things seemed to be going according to plan for Jon Brady and his side as the 25th minute approached, but that’s when it began to unravel as two goals in three minutes changed the complexion of the contest.

First, Peterborough drew level as Jadel Katongo and Poku combined brilliantly on the right to leave Mason-Clark with a simple finish, and Cobblers barely had chance to catch their breath when Poku was allowed to drive into the box and pick out the bottom corner.

Town were on the ropes and needed to get through to half-time with no further damage but Posh were in no mood to let up and they added a third on late in the first half. Guthrie could only half clear a cross and the ball found its way through to a potentially offside Randall who poked in.

Brady turned to his bench at the break, introducing both Liam Moore and Louis Appéré, but Peterborough continued to fly forward and Mason-Clark was inches away from adding a fourth early in the second half.

The hosts did have another just short of the hour-mark when Randall’s shot deflected into the path of Kyprianou and he headed past Louie Moulden, and a fifth followed five minutes later through Knight.

A triple substitution followed but that did not stem the tide and only Patrick Brough’s last-ditch intervention denied a sixth before Archie Collins blasted narrowly over.

It was only in the final 15 minutes when Cobblers were given some respite as Posh eased off, although the damage had well and truly been done on a torrid night.

Match facts

Peterborough: Steer, Katongo, Burrows ©, Edwards, Knight (Crichlow 81), Randall, Kyprianou (De Havilland 63), Collins, Mason-Clark (Olakigbe 81), Poku (Ajiboye 68), Jones (Mothersille 68). Subs not used: Bilokapic, Clarke-Harris

Cobblers: Moulden, Hondermarck, Sherring (Springett 67), Guthrie ©, Brough, Sowerby (Appéré 45), McWilliams (Moore 45), Leonard, Pinnock, Hoskins (Monthé 67), Bowie (Simpson 68). Subs not used: Dadge, Fox