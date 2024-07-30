Derby date with Posh one of two Cobblers games moved for Sky Sports coverage

By James Heneghan
Published 30th Jul 2024, 15:51 BST
Updated 30th Jul 2024, 16:04 BST
Sky SportsSky Sports
Sky Sports
Peterborough United’s trip to Sixfields in December has been switched to a Monday night as one of two Cobblers fixtures moved for Sky Sports coverage.

The EFL's broadcast partner have announced their live TV selections up to January 11th, with two Cobblers games impacted. The visit of Peterborough United, originally scheduled for Saturday, December 7th, has been moved to Monday, December 9th, at 8pm and will be broadcast live on Sky Sports Football.

The away game at Burton Albion on Saturday, January 4th, will now kick-off at the earlier time of 12.30pm and shown live on Sky Sports+.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Before those two matches, the visit from Wycombe Wanderers to Sixfields on Saturday September 14 will also be shown live on Sky Sports+ and will kick off at 12.30pm.

These are the only changes to league fixtures up to January 11 for live TV broadcast.

Related topics:Sky SportsSixfieldsDerbyPeterborough UnitedCobblersEFL

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.