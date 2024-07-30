Derby date with Posh one of two Cobblers games moved for Sky Sports coverage
The EFL's broadcast partner have announced their live TV selections up to January 11th, with two Cobblers games impacted. The visit of Peterborough United, originally scheduled for Saturday, December 7th, has been moved to Monday, December 9th, at 8pm and will be broadcast live on Sky Sports Football.
The away game at Burton Albion on Saturday, January 4th, will now kick-off at the earlier time of 12.30pm and shown live on Sky Sports+.
Before those two matches, the visit from Wycombe Wanderers to Sixfields on Saturday September 14 will also be shown live on Sky Sports+ and will kick off at 12.30pm.
These are the only changes to league fixtures up to January 11 for live TV broadcast.
