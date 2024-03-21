Derby County pair could return against Cobblers but Gayle's set to miss out
Gayle injured his hamstring in the first half of Saturday's win over Bolton.
"It depends on how severe it is," said Rams boss Paul Warne. "It could be two weeks, four weeks, six weeks or eight weeks. My personal guess is that it will be about four weeks."
Fornah has missed three matches with a back issue but is fit again while Washington returned to full training last week for the first time since November.
Tyreece John-Jules, Ryan Nyambe and Jake Rooney are long-term absentees and there are also doubts over goalkeeper Josh Vickers and midfielder Max Bird.
Derby claimed a priceless 1-0 win over promotion rivals Bolton Wanderers last time out, which kept them second in League One and opened up a four-point cushion over third.
"We can enjoy the win but, but we have to back it up,” said Warne.
“It's no good thinking we have it sussed, because we haven't. We have to play better. We just have to wash ourselves down, reassess and go again at the weekend.
"There are 21 points left to play for. Does it give you a good position in the league to get automatic promotion? Of course it does, but I don't think it means anything more than a win. It feels good, it's a win, but there's seven games left. We're always consistent with the lads – never too high, never too low, be consistent."