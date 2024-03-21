Paul Warne

Derby County manager Paul Warne has paid Northampton plenty of compliments as his side prepare to make the trip down to Sixfields this weekend.

The promotion-hunting Rams, currently second in League One after four successive wins, will start Saturday’s game as strong favourites, but Warne does not plan on taking the Cobblers lightly.

“They will want to win,” he said. “I love watching Northampton play and after they played us in October they went on a really good run. They will want to win at home. We'll take a good away following, so that always gives the home team a boost as well.

"They are really well coached and they will want to win. It's a tough time of the season, it makes it difficult to get back-to-back wins. I know that this game at the weekend will be as hard as Bolton was last week.”

On the state of his squad, Warne added: “We've got a few knocks to deal with, and hopefully it won't be as poor as I think. The usual campaigners are fit and they are all desperate to do well this weekend. We've just got to get this game done, hopefully picking up points, and then having another week where we can get some bodies back.”

Derby claimed a priceless 1-0 win over promotion rivals Bolton Wanderers last time out and three more points at Sixfields would take them a step closer to the Championship.

Warne continued: “Bolton were really good and, looking back, a draw was probably a fair result. We need to be better and create more chances than we did when we face Northampton because Northampton are a good footballing side now.