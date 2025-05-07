Departing players post farewell messages after being let go by Cobblers

Nik Tzanev

A number of Cobblers players have taken to social media to post farewell messages after being let go by the club.

Kevin Nolan has told 11 members of his squad that their contracts will not be renewed when they expire in the summer, while another five have been offered new deals. Following confirmation of the retained list on Tuesday, several players posted messages of thanks and gratitude towards the club and the fans, including Burnley loanee Dara Costelloe, who has returned to his parent club.

"Another season down,” said Costelloe. “A big thank you to Northampton and Accrington Stanley or such an enjoyable season!”

Defender Akin Odimayo, who joined in 2022 and played 98 times for the club but will leave in the summer, tweeted: “Thank you to everyone @ntfc. Grateful for the opportunity to represent this club for three years and thanks to all the players, staff and especially the fans, best wishes for the future.”

Goalkeeper Nik Tzanev, an arrival last summer who made 23 appearances in 2024/25, including 16 league starts, posted on Instagram: “Want to extend a massive thank you to everyone at Northampton Town FC. To the fans, your support and belief in us home and away has made this season truly special. Wishing everyone at the club nothing but continued success and all the very best for the years to come. It was an absolute pleasure being part of this team. Up the Cobblers!"

Signed by Jon Brady back in 2021, and having played 93 games for Northampton, left-back Ali Koiki said: “Farewell to everyone involved @ntfc, some great memories over the past four seasons. Thank you and best wishes.”

Right-back Harvey Lintott, who made 59 appearances and is currently on loan at Irish side Sligo Rovers, tweeted: “Thank you to everyone associated with @ntfc, some great times representing this club over the past few years. Best wishes for the future.”