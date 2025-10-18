Kevin Nolan

A delighted Kevin Nolan felt his side were well worth their victory after they came from a goal down to beat Doncaster Rovers 2-1 in South Yorkshire on Saturday.

Cobblers trailed to Ben Close’s deflected effort at the break but Ethan Wheatley levelled within two minutes of the restart before Sam Hoskins completed the comeback from the penalty spot for a seventh win in 10 games across all competitions.

Hoskins had another chance from the spot late on but was denied by Thimothee Lo-Tutala, and there were also chances for Nesta Guinness-Walker and Michael Jacobs as the visitors, who are now 11th in League One, finished strong.

"I thought it was well deserved in the end,” said Nolan. “I felt we were very unfortunate to go in at half-time 1-0 down. We got into a lot of good areas in the first half but I spoke to the lads about putting the goalkeeper under more pressure than what we did.

"We went through a few bits and I thought the response was excellent. It’s a fantastic goal from Ethan and the way he attacked the defenders to win the penalty is what we want to see more from him.

"We should have ended up scoring three or four and I don’t think it would have flattered us so we need to be more ruthless, but I’m very pleased all round today and it’s a very good response from last weekend.”