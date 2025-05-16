Delighted Nolan expects Guthrie to have big impact for Cobblers next season

Kevin Nolan

Kevin Nolan was delighted to see Jon Guthrie sign a new contract and expects his skipper to have a big role to play next season, both on and off the pitch, as the defender continues to recover from his long-term knee injury.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 32-year-old has signed a 12-month deal, with the option of a further year, despite still recovering from a long-term injury, sustained in just Nolan’s third game as Northampton manager.

"Jon might have picked up his unfortunate injury soon after he arrived but I have seen enough to know what a good character Jon is," said Nolan. "He has made a big impact on and off the pitch at this club over the last four years, over the last few months I have seen how good he is off the pitch, the challenge now is for Jon to get back on the pitch and having an impact there too as soon as possible.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"He is progressing well in his recovery, guided closely by our medical staff, and I am delighted that is the case. We wouldn't have awarded the contract if we didn't feel he could come back and have an impact next season and we are all working very hard to get Jon back, fit and ready to go as soon as possible.

"Jon is a leader in the group, he helps to set the tone and drives the standards you need. He is an excellent professional, a top character and you can't have too many of those in your dressing room."