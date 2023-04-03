Harvey Lintott

A ‘delighted’ Harvey Lintott says he ‘feels at home’ at the Cobblers after putting pen to paper on a two-year contract.

The club did have an option to extend the 20-year-old’s previous deal, which ran out in the summer, but Jon Brady and his coaching staff were keen to tie him down to a longer-term contract.

Lintott was facing an uncertain future when released by Gillingham last summer but he joined Northampton on trial and did well enough in pre-season to earn himself a contract.

Now, having made 34 appearances this season and impressed supporters with his improvement on the pitch, Lintott is a firm fixture of the first-team squad.

"I am delighted with how things have gone this season and I feel I have really pushed on with my career since coming here,” said Lintott. “I’ve probably played more than I expected but I feel I have done well and I’ve developed as a player.

"It’s been a great start here and I’m looking forward to continuing that because I’m not the finished article and I want to keep working with the coaches here and keep improving.

"This is a great club to be at and I feel we are heading in the right direction. The coaching staff here are first class, they have really helped me develop and it feels great when people around the club have confidence in you – I'll work hard to continue that.