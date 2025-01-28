Delighted Calderwood excited to be back at Cobblers

Colin Calderwood

Colin Calderwood can’t wait to get down to business with Kevin Nolan and the rest of Cobblers’ coaching staff after his return to the club was confirmed this afternoon.

The 60-year-old has been appointed as ‘technical director’ following his departure from Southampton and he will immediately get to work with manager Nolan, initially on the training ground before moving into role that will oversee all football operations at the club, including recruitment.

Calderwood said: "I am really pleased to be back. The role here really appeals to me on a number of levels and while I will be out on the training ground initially, I will transition more and more towards the technical director role as we move forward and I have been taking my qualifications with that in mind.

"My overriding priority is to support Kevin Nolan at all times and that is very important. I know Kevin well, I have been really impressed with him both as a person and a manager and he is someone who has been on a really good learning curve as a coach and a manager at different levels of the game. I feel I can help with the club's progress in the short, medium and longer term.

"Hopefully I can bring my experience and contacts and the knowledge I have picked up over my career to help a really talented coaching staff in Ian Sampson, Marc Richards and James Alger in their development too. As everyone will know, I have a lot of affection for the club and I am really pleased to be back."