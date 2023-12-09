Jon Brady

Cobblers boss Jon Brady was delighted with his side’s performance after their 3-0 win over Fleetwood Town on Saturday.

After an even start, Town took the game by the scruff of the neck with two goals in four minutes either side of the half-hour mark as Mitch Pinnock finished off a nice team move before Sam Hoskins converted from the penalty spot.

The home side had to soak up plenty of pressure in the second half as Fleetwood dominated the ball, but the better chances still came for Northampton on the break and eventually the points were sealed by Pinnock’s sweet strike in stoppage-time.

That’s now four wins in five league games for Cobblers and they have jumped into the top half of League One as a result, some 10 points clear of the relegation zone.

"I’m really happy that we won today and the Saints won last night so it’s been another great weekend for the town,” said Brady. “I was really pleased with us today and I thought it was a very professional performance.

"It was good to get the first goal quite early and then score a second one quickly afterwards and then in the second half they had to gamble a bit but we still got more chances on the break.

"Let’s get it right, first and foremost, Fleetwood have some very good players. I know their recent results haven’t been great and they are near the bottom of the table but they dominate possession and they’ve been in a lot of their games.