Cobblers’ magnificent performance during Saturday’s superb 3-1 victory on the road to promotion rivals Bradford City was ‘everything’ manager Jon Brady has asked of his players.

Town laid down a marker by racing into a three-goal lead after only an hour at Valley Parade and it could quite easily have been many more given the catalogue of chances created by the visitors.

Shaun McWilliams and Mitch Pinnock struck within two minutes of one another either side of the half-hour mark before Sam Sherring’s first Cobblers goal, which came just shy of the hour, effectively put the result beyond doubt, despite Andy Cook’s late consolation.

Jon Brady

"I’m really pleased with the performance,” said Brady. “It was pretty much everything we asked for from the players in terms of how we pressed them and that was how we got our goals.

"What really pleases was that we never sat back in the second-half. We really took the game to them again and stepped on and to be honest we could have scored more, a lot more, with the chances we created. Their goalkeeper made some excellent saves.”

Pinnock’s 29th-minute opener was gifted to him by Richie Smallwood’s wayward pass, but Brady felt that it was reward for the way his side pressed Bradford throughout the game.

He added: "Mitch was very composed to take his goal but it comes from the way we pressed because we forced the error from them and created the chance and that comes from the whole team pushing on. Mitch had the composure to finish it but it was a team effort to suffocate them in that moment.

