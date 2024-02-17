Ian Sampson

Cobblers interim assistant manager Ian Sampson was delighted to ‘get back on track’ with Saturday’s 3-1 win over Bristol Rovers.

Patrick Brough broke the deadlock after just three minutes and he then turned provider when teeing up Mitch Pinnock for a second shortly before half-time.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Chris Martin briefly gave Rovers hope with a late header but Marc Leonard’s sublime long-range strike wrapped up all three points and secured Northampton’s first win in five games.

With manager Jon Brady serving the first of a two-game touchline ban, Sampson took over post-match media duties.

"We're really pleased,” said Sampson. “It's a great result after a couple of frustrating games and it gets us back on track.

"It was so disappointing to concede in the last minute on Tuesday but it's testament to the lads and their character because every time we have a hiccup, they respond really well and they did that again today.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We've had one or two problems in certain areas of the pitch but we managed that better today and obviously we're delighted to win the game.