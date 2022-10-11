Delight for joint-managers as Cobblers Women go back-to-back with Sheffield win

Favour Omenazu, Alex Dicks and Kim Farrow scored the goals as Town made up for the narrow defeat they suffered against the same opponents in FAWNL Division One Midlands last month.

Williams said: “We played really well and we’re pleased with the performance.

“The sending off obviously gave us the upper hand but we were on top before that as well. The girls were confident going into the game, and that showed on the pitch because we controlled it.

Josh Oldfield and Liam Williams

“It’s easy to take your eyes off the ball when you’re 1-0 up and a player up as well, but the girls knew that and kept control of the game well in the second-half.

“We kept our discipline, executed the game plan and took our chances.

“All credit to the girls for the way they went about their business.”

The Cobblers now return to FAWNL Division One Midlands against Peterborough United.

Oldfield said: “We’re looking to continue putting in the performances we have been recently.

“If we do that, we’ll give ourselves the best possible chance of getting the result we want.