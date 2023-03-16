Young defender Max Dyche was thrilled to play his part in helping the Cobblers keep a clean sheet and take all three points when making his first league home start of the season against Mansfield Town on Tuesday.

The 20-year-old has made 18 appearances in all competitions this season but the majority of those have been as a substitute. However, with injury decimating Town’s squad, and with Jon Brady changing formation to three at the back, Dyche was handed his opportunity at Sixfields on Tuesday.

"It was my first home start of the season and I'm delighted with the clean sheet,” he said. “Keeping the ball out of your net gives you big pride and joy as a defender.

Max Dyche

"It was a big game tonight so to come in and start at home, and to help keep a clean sheet and win the game, it was really pleasing, especially after Stockport where I started and we lost 2-0. That hurt.

"Obviously I played in the second-half at Hartlepool on Saturday as well and we came back to get a good point there so I'm really pleased with how it's gone this week.”

Dyche was one of eight players aged under 23 who finished Tuesday’s game, with 20-year-old Harvey Lintott and 22-year-old Sam Sherring joining him in defence, alongside the more experienced Jon Guthrie.

Dyche added: "It's a young group but we still have some experienced heads with people like Guths and Hosk who have been around the game long enough to know when we need to pull out a win.

"This was certainly a massive win and to play alongside Guths and Shez, and with Burgey behind, I couldn't ask for much more from them. They helped me out throughout the game and made me feel nice and secure in that back three and I'm just really pleased with how it went."

Cobblers have now kept six clean sheets in their last 10 games, losing only once in that time, to stay in promotion contention.

"We found a way to score a lot of goals earlier in the season but we struggled to keep clean sheets and that's something which is going to be really important between now and the end of the season,” Dyche continued.

"It can be the bedrock for us because it helps you build momentum and you always give yourself a good chance when you keep the ball out of the net.