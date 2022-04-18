Delight for Brady as Cobblers ease past Harrogate to complete perfect Easter weekend

Jon Brady.

Delighted Cobblers boss Jon Brady saluted a perfect Easter weekend for his side after they swept aside Harrogate Town at Sixfields on Monday.

Town made it two wins from two when following up Good Friday’s victory at Oldham by putting three goals past Harrogate inside the opening 63 minutes. Sam Hoskins netted two, either side of one for Louis Appere.

Brady’s side are still fourth but trail third-placed Port Vale by only two points.

"Six points was our goal going into the weekend so to come away with six points is really pleasing,” said Brady.

"It was nice to be in the position we were after an hour but you can never think it’s done and the important thing for us was to keep a clean sheet and make sure the attitude was right all the way until the end.

"There were one or two moments but I don’t want to focus on that because overall I thought we were good value for the win. We don’t want to get too high about it because there’s still a lot of work to do.”

Cobblers now have 21 clean sheets for the season, second only to Rotherham United in the top four tiers of English football.

Brady added: "People give a lot of credit to the defence and the goalkeeper and rightly so but it’s also all over the pitch with the way we press and how we defend and work from the front.