Deflated Brady admits 'it wasn't good enough' from Cobblers in defeat to Rochdale

Cobblers boss Jon Brady cut a frustrated figure when admitting his side's performance simply wasn't up to scratch after they were beaten 1-0 at Rochdale on Saturday.

Tahvon Campbell scored the game's only goal eight minutes into the second-half as Town fired another blank on the road.

And in truth, they never really looked like scoring, kept at arm's-length for the majority of the contest by a superior Rochdale outfit.

"It's obviously disappointing," said Brady. "We weren't at the races today and we didn't show moments of quality in their final third to even get a draw out of the game.

"You sometimes get days like this where collectively, as a group, no-one is on their game. I didn't think anyone in our team was above the level of the game.

"When you play like that as a group, you don't have much of a chance. We were not good enough today.

"We have a lot more quality in our team than what we showed but we never really showed any moments of quality and unfortunately, when you play like that, you're not going to win the game.