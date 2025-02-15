Defensive lapses cost Cobblers as they gift promotion-chasing Wrexham victory

Max Dyche battles for the ball during the Cobblers' clash with Wrexham at Sixfields (Picture: Pete Norton)

A costly three-minute spell in the first half cost Cobblers dear as they were easily beaten 2-0 by Wrexham at Sixfields on Saturday.

Town seemed well in the contest during an uneventful and unexciting opening 18 minutes but they then gave away two dreadful goals in the space of three game-defining minutes and all the life and energy drained out of the ground.

Sam Smith latched onto a simple long ball to break the deadlock before Ollie Rathbone capitalised on more hesitant defending and that was as good as game over with still over an hour to play.

Cobblers posed virtually no attacking threat throughout, managing five shots in total, none of which were on target, and Wrexham barely broke sweat in coasting their way to a very comfortable away victory.

Kevin Nolan suffered a double blow before kick-off with influential pair Tom Eaves and Liam Shaw both ruled out due to injury, which meant midfielder Ben Perry and striker Dara Costelloe came in for the full Cobblers debuts.

The murky, drizzly conditions at Sixfields were not conducive to attractive football and that perhaps partly explained why the game was so slow to get going with very little to note in the opening 15 minutes, but that was to change very quickly.

There was nothing complicated about the way Wrexham tried to play, the visitors looking to go wide and get the ball into the box at every opportunity but it proved too much for the home side to handle when they coughed up two terrible goals in three minutes.

The first, on 19 minutes, was particularly poor. A long ball by goalkeeper Mark Howard somehow evaded all three of Town’s central defenders and was allowed to bounce all the way through for Smith to beat Nik Tzanev one-on-one.

Cobblers did not learn and moments later they found themselves 2-0 down and all-but out of the game. Another long ball did the damage as Max Dyche’s clearing header broke to Rathbone who escaped the attention of several defenders to finish off the post.

It already felt like damage limitation for Town and they were fortunate not to be further behind when a corner came off the post before Rathbone prodded the rebound wide.

To make matters worse, Nolan lost another player to injury when Jordan Willis limped off eight minutes before half-time to be replaced by Aaron McGowan, capping off a rotten first half.

There was no improvement in the second half and only Tzanev’s save from Jay Rodriguez denied Wrexham a third before Nolan turned to James Wilson, but Town’s attacking threat remained almost entirely non-existent.

At no point did the hosts even threaten a comeback and Wrexham's victory was never in doubt as they cruised through the second half.

Match facts

Cobblers: Tzanev, Odimayo (Magloire 77), Willis (McGowan 37), Dyche, Hoskins ©, Pinnock, Taylor, Perry (Baldwin 77), McGeehan, Fosu (Wilson 50), Costelloe. Subs not used: Burge, Hondermarck, Chouchane

Wrexham: Howard, Brunt, Cleworth O’Connell, Barnett (Longman 79), James, Dobson, Rathbone, McClean ©, Smith (Marriott 79), Rodriguez (Fletcher 71). Subs not used: Okonkwo, Cannon, Revan, Scarr

Referee: Tom Reeves

Attendance: 7,685

Wrexham fans: 1,404