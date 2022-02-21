Defenders encouraged by Brady to push forward after Hoskins' stunner against Colchester

Jon Brady.

Centre-backs having the freedom to step out and bring the ball forward was something Jon Brady and his players had worked on prior to Sam Hoskins' superb goal against Colchester United on Saturday.

Town led 1-0 through Fraser Horsfall's 16th-minute header when, early in the second-half, defender Tyler Magloire stepped out of defence, drove all the way to the edge of Colchester's box and slipped in Paul Lewis who in turn fed Hoskins.

Hoskins whipped a superb shot into the top corner to double the lead and send Cobblers well on their way to all three points.

"We have done a lot of work on committing players when they're on the ball and it was great to see Tyler step in, step in and keep stepping in," said Brady.

"It opened up for him and he went all the way and when you do that, you create space for others and I thought it was excellent work by Tyler.

"It's a fantastic finish as well and that's just reward for all the hard work that Sam does for the team."

It was not the first time Magloire has brought the ball out from the back since coming into the team four games ago.

"There's key moments when you play with the back three where the outside centre-halves can step in but it's about their decision-making," Brady added.

"We create pictures in training that allow them that freedom to do it but it's picking the occasion and when it's the right thing to do and also having the confidence to do it.

"For Tyler to step in like he did, the timing was right."

Cobblers were mostly comfortable against Colchester but did have a wobble following the forced withdrawal of Jack Sowerby.

Brady added: "There were a couple of sloppy moments in the second-half and we just needed someone to brighten us up and sharpen our play.

"I thought Jack was playing really well until he got injured but we will have to see how he is.