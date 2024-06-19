Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Central defender Jordan Willis has committed his future to the Cobblers by signing a new two-year contract.

The 29-year-old centre-back joined the club as a free agent last October, initially penning a short-term deal, but he extended his stay with a fresh contract in December and went on to make 28 appearances in total during the 2023/24 season.

Willis joins Ben Fox and Lee Burge in signing new contracts with Northampton but the club are still waiting on Sam Sherring. Louis Appéré and Shaun McWilliams both turned down the chance to stay at Sixfields, moving to Stevenage and Rotherham respectively.

"As we all saw last season, Jordan is a quality defender and we are delighted to have agreed this new contract," said manager Jon Brady. "His calmness, his presence and his experience were all important factors for us last season. He played a lot of games after joining us in October and supporters will know the impact he made.

"He is an excellent professional with a good pedigree and is a good age for a centre-back. We are delighted to have secured his signature for the next two seasons."

Willis made his professional debut in November 2011 as a 17-year-old for Coventry City in a Championship fixture against Southampton. He made over 200 appearances in eight years for the Sky Blues and played at all levels of the EFL before moving to Sunderland in the summer of 2019.