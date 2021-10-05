Defender Taylor a doubt for Sixfields return with injury

Ash Taylor.

Defender Ash Taylor is a doubt for tonight's return to Sixfields after picking up a minor hamstring injury.

The 31-year-old centre-back has made 10 appearances this season after joining Walsall in the summer, but missed Saturday's 2-2 draw at Exeter.

It remains to be seen whether or not Taylor, who played 88 times for the Cobblers between 2017 and 2019, will recover in time to feature this evening.

Another Taylor set to return to Northampton this evening is Saddlers boss Matt.

The former midfielder spent the 2016/17 campaign at Sixfields and took up his first job in management with Walsall in May.

The Saddlers have endured a difficult start to the season and sit 21st in Sky Bet League Two with just two wins, but they did beat Brighton U21s in their opening EFL Trophy group match.

Victory for either side this evening would send them through to the knockout stages.

“It’s another opportunity for the players that are selected to go and perform," Taylor told the Express & Star.

“We’ve got a few injuries at the moment – as has every club, by the way, and not just us.

“We’ll pick a team that we believe is good enough to win a game of football against Northampton.