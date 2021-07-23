Defender Sheehan and coach West reunite with Curle at Oldham

Alan Sheehan.

Defender Alan Sheehan and coach Colin West have teamed up with former Cobblers manager Keith Curle at Oldham Athletic.

Sheehan has been appointed in a player-coach role following his release from Northampton at the end of last season. The 34-year-old made 15 appearances for the Cobblers and will work as both a player and a coach for the forthcoming campaign.

West has worked alongside Curle on three different occasions, including for a couple of seasons at Sixfields, and is back as his assistant head coach with the Latics.

One-time Cobblers goalkeeper Steve Collis has also joined Oldham's backroom staff.

Curle said: “I’m pleased to finally get this confirmed. It’s a key part of being successful having a backroom staff that can support you and the players.

“I know Colin after working with each other on a number of occasions and have also worked with Alan both who have extremely high standards and I know they’ll make the most of the opportunity here.

“Along with Steve who has impressed us since arriving for pre-season and has excellent references regarding improving goalkeepers and his role as a coach in that department. This means they all bring a wealth of knowledge and experience to the first team ahead of what will be a challenging but hopefully memorable season.

“We’ll continue to work hard behind the scenes to identify future targets but also improve and nurture the players we have at our disposal already.

“This is another positive step in the right direction and shows the club is supporting our vision.”