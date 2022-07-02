Defender Odimayo was a top target for 'delighted' Brady

Akin Odimayo

Jon Brady believes new signing Akin Odimayo ‘fits the profile’ for what Cobblers are looking for after he became the club’s fifth summer signing on Saturday.

The 22-year-old played at both centre-back and full-back during 76 appearances in two seasons for Swindon Town and has made the switch to Sixfields after the two clubs agreed a compensation package.

A quick and aggressive defender, Odimayo’s versatility was a key factor for Brady, particularly after Fraser Horsfall’s departure and confirmation of a long-term injury suffered by right-back Aaron McGowan.

"Akin is a player who can play anywhere across the back," said Brady. "He has a good pedigree and he is a player who is a good age with the potential to develop and improve even further.

"He is comfortable playing in a back four or a five and that is important. He fits the profile of player we are after. He is young, hungry and ambitious and he has already played a lot of football either in League One or at the top end of League Two and we are particularly pleased to welcome him to Sixfields as we know there was interest in his services elsewhere.

"He is under 24 and was offered a new deal at Swindon so we have agreed a compensation package, but he is another of our targets who we are delighted to bring to the club.