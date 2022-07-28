Defender Nolan departs Cobblers and joins new club in Scotland

Ryan Nolan briefly featured in pre-season.

Cobblers defender Ryan Nolan has completed a permanent move to Scottish outfit Raith Rovers.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 23-year-old centre-back only joined Northampton in February, recruited on a free transfer, but it was known to be a risk given the serious knee injury he suffered whilst with Getafe in Spain the previous year.

He then signed for Kidderminster Harriers on loan but played just once and whilst he did join Cobblers on their recent pre-season tour to Scotland, he appeared only briefly in pre-season and has now been allowed to leave permanently for Raith, who play in the Scottish Championship.